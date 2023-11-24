Citigroup Inc. Purchases 9,303 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,125 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,394,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,997,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 630.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 113,499 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.73. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $72.77.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

