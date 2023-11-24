Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,632 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 897.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NiSource by 182.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NI opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

