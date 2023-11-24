Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,261 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Generac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $112.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.73. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.82.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

