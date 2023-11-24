Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,471,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 904,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after buying an additional 783,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after buying an additional 603,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 820,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after buying an additional 544,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

Delek US Price Performance

NYSE DK opened at $27.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Delek US Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

