Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,642 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

CLF stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

