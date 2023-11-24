Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.43

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 300752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

