Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,624 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 451.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 649,244 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,236,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 104,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 88,573 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $18.26.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.