Commercial National Financial Co. (CEFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on January 2nd

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Commercial National Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CEFC stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $31.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.43. Commercial National Financial has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

