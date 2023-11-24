Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 10,684 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.26% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSSC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after acquiring an additional 31,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.71 and a 12-month high of $61.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $458.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.