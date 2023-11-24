Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,695.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,945 shares of company stock worth $28,853,443 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $217.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $221.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

