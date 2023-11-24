Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,249 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $42.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

