Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,738 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Grid by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 103.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.54. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.1899 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

