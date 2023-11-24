Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,474 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 20.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 354,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.69%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,752,594. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.