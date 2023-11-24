Comparing Coursera (NYSE:COUR) & Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Coursera has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradata has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Coursera and Teradata, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 0 3 8 0 2.73 Teradata 1 2 6 0 2.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Coursera presently has a consensus price target of $20.45, suggesting a potential upside of 3.83%. Teradata has a consensus price target of $57.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.28%. Given Teradata’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teradata is more favorable than Coursera.

64.4% of Coursera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Teradata shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Coursera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Teradata shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coursera and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera -24.28% -21.18% -14.79% Teradata 3.39% 39.28% 4.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coursera and Teradata’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $523.76 million 5.74 -$175.36 million ($0.99) -19.90 Teradata $1.80 billion 2.57 $33.00 million $0.61 77.31

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Coursera. Coursera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teradata beats Coursera on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. The company also offers support and maintenance services. It serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

