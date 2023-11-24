Comparing HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) and RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) and RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HCI Group and RSA Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group 8.36% 25.25% 2.63% RSA Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for HCI Group and RSA Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 RSA Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

HCI Group presently has a consensus target price of $88.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.68%. Given HCI Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HCI Group is more favorable than RSA Insurance Group.

This table compares HCI Group and RSA Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $499.56 million 1.47 -$58.51 million $4.34 19.75 RSA Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RSA Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HCI Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of HCI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HCI Group beats RSA Insurance Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centers, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, an online policy administration platform; Harmony, a policy administration platform; ClaimColony, an end-to-end claims management platform; and AtlasViewer, a mapping and data visualization platform. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents. It also provides commercial insurance products, such as property, vehicle and fleet, professional liability, and indemnity and travel insurance, as well as marine, renewable energy, construction and engineering, and rail insurance for small to medium sized enterprises, multinational companies, and sole traders. The company was formerly known as Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Group plc and changed its name to RSA Insurance Group plc in May 2008. RSA Insurance Group plc was founded in 1706 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

