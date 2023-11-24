Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Position Cut by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 58,219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.10% of Comstock Resources worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

CRK stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

