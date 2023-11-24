Contrasting Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF)

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Barratt Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes 7.55% 38.14% 11.99% Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dream Finders Homes and Barratt Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 1 2 0 0 1.67 Barratt Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.92%. Given Dream Finders Homes’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dream Finders Homes is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

22.7% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Barratt Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.1% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Barratt Developments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $3.34 billion 0.69 $262.31 million $2.63 9.37 Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A $0.30 19.64

Dream Finders Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Barratt Developments. Dream Finders Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barratt Developments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats Barratt Developments on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston. The company also provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance, as well as mortgage banking solutions. It sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Barratt Developments

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.