Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,482 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Coterra Energy worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.67 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

