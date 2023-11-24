Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 209,113 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 147,366 shares.The stock last traded at $8.94 and had previously closed at $9.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $534.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.58 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.57%.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 39.0% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 496,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 139,108 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 21.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 79.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 51,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

