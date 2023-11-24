Critical Review: Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) & IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) and IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Oculis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Oculis alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oculis and IDEAYA Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oculis 0 0 8 0 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences 0 0 12 0 3.00

Profitability

Oculis presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 245.35%. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus price target of $33.42, indicating a potential upside of 5.75%. Given Oculis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oculis is more favorable than IDEAYA Biosciences.

This table compares Oculis and IDEAYA Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oculis N/A N/A N/A IDEAYA Biosciences -439.48% -24.39% -22.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oculis and IDEAYA Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oculis $960,000.00 373.19 -$40.55 million N/A N/A IDEAYA Biosciences $50.93 million 39.99 -$58.65 million ($1.95) -16.21

Oculis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDEAYA Biosciences.

Summary

Oculis beats IDEAYA Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis. The company is based in Zug, Switzerland.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. Its preclinical pipeline includes various synthetic lethality programs targeting PARG inhibitor in tumors for patients having tumors with a defined biomarker based on genetic mutations and/or molecular signatures; Pol Theta inhibitors in tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination deficiency mutations; and WRN inhibitors in tumors with high microsatellite instability. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Cancer Research UK and the University of Manchester todevelop small molecule inhibitors of Poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer Inc. for Phase II/III study in metastatic uveal melanoma, as well as a strategic partnership with GlaxoSmithKline plc. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.