Critical Review: ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) versus DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ProSomnus and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get ProSomnus alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSomnus 0 1 2 0 2.67 DarioHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00

ProSomnus currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 233.82%. DarioHealth has a consensus target price of $6.03, indicating a potential upside of 503.33%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than ProSomnus.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSomnus $19.39 million 0.63 -$7.14 million N/A N/A DarioHealth $27.66 million 0.98 -$62.19 million ($1.13) -0.88

This table compares ProSomnus and DarioHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ProSomnus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DarioHealth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of ProSomnus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of ProSomnus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProSomnus and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSomnus -58.65% N/A -69.11% DarioHealth -136.37% -43.03% -28.49%

Summary

DarioHealth beats ProSomnus on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSomnus

(Get Free Report)

ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About DarioHealth

(Get Free Report)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move to address most common MSK conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solution; and Dario blood glucose monitoring systems. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSomnus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSomnus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.