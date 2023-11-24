Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $63,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CW. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $214.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.55. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.76 and a fifty-two week high of $216.54. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

