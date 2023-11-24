David Ian Mckay Sells 4,131 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total transaction of C$499,231.35.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.32, for a total transaction of C$459,862.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.3 %

RY stock opened at C$118.66 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$107.92 and a 12 month high of C$140.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$122.30. The stock has a market cap of C$166.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Free Report ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.68 by C$0.16. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of C$14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6219393 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Morningstar cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, CSFB set a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$132.76.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

