Dawson Alyssa Harvey Sells 927 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of APP opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 397.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 50,929 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AppLovin by 447.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 119,562 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $735,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 82.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,287 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $48,726,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

