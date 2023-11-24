Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Diageo by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Up 0.7 %

DEO opened at $142.52 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.05) to GBX 4,440 ($55.55) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.53) to GBX 2,950 ($36.91) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.17) to GBX 3,800 ($47.54) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

