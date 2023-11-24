Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in POSCO were worth $99,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in POSCO by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in POSCO by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in POSCO by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in POSCO by 58.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on POSCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $133.09. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

