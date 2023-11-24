Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $100.96 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,522,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $100,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,096,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,891,000 after purchasing an additional 110,152 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,370,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,533.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 181,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 170,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,334.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 199,464 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $31.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn Coleman acquired 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,910.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Recommended Stories

