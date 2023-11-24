Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $106.72 Million Stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,903,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220,338 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of ArcelorMittal worth $106,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,417,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,938,000 after purchasing an additional 284,253 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,508,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $62,305,000. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $24.22 on Friday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.