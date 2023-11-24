Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $105.31 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,296,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,314,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of GE HealthCare Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average is $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.90. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

