Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,514,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.76% of Avient worth $102,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Avient by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Avient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $753.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 15.23%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Patterson acquired 24,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Patterson acquired 24,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at $207,919.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

