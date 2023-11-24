Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,122 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $100,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.35.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $111.93 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $118.16. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average is $105.92.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.