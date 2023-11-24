Diwakar Choubey Sells 1,289 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $44,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,954,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Diwakar Choubey sold 9,297 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $310,891.68.

On Friday, November 17th, Diwakar Choubey sold 600 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $19,758.00.

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $35.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ML. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 652.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,665,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 108.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 623.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,676 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 12.3% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 471,848 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

