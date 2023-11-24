Diwakar Choubey Sells 1,289 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $44,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,954,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 20th, Diwakar Choubey sold 9,297 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $310,891.68.
- On Friday, November 17th, Diwakar Choubey sold 600 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $19,758.00.
Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $35.36.
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
