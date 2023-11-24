Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 943.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in CarGurus by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. UBS Group started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $21.15 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

