Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $659,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 725.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $95.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.39. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $141.85.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $80,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $756,607.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,246,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,539,739.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $80,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,820 shares of company stock worth $4,118,290. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IPG Photonics

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.