Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading 15.9% Higher

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 129,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 263,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 13.84 and a quick ratio of 44.86. The firm has a market cap of C$83.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 4.00.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company has interests in four exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain; and Nuevo Tintillo located in Seville Province in the western part of the Iberian Pyrite Belt.

