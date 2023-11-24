Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $13,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

