ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2721 per share on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.26.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMUB opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $16.22.

Get ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B alerts:

Institutional Trading of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Free Report) by 2,670.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.