Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 763,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $64,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The company had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,838 shares of company stock worth $3,594,191. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

