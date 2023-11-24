EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 46,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 166,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVCM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In other EverCommerce news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $55,323.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EverCommerce news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $55,323.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $59,412.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,849,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,935,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,595 shares of company stock worth $429,102. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after buying an additional 122,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

