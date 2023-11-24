EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Director Sells $37,455.00 in Stock

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $37,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,808.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EVI Industries Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVI opened at $25.88 on Friday. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $361.54 million, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $94.04 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVI. TheStreet raised EVI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EVI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 609.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

See Also

