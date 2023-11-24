Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 263.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 300.7% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 71,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

