Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

