Financial Survey: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Webster Financial and United Security Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 3 7 0 2.70 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Webster Financial currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.98%. Given Webster Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Webster Financial pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Security Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Webster Financial and United Security Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $2.73 billion 2.72 $644.28 million $5.22 8.26 United Security Bancshares $51.10 million 2.60 $15.69 million $1.16 6.68

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. United Security Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 24.45% 13.65% 1.48% United Security Bancshares 31.16% 17.31% 1.54%

Risk and Volatility

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Webster Financial beats United Security Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, consultants, and financial advisors. The Consumer Banking segment provides consumer deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers; and small business banking products, such as credit, deposit, and cash flow management to businesses and professional service firms. It also offers online and mobile banking services. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction and development, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as automated and interactive teller machines; and person-to-person and bank-to-bank transfers for consumer customers. United Security Bancshares was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.