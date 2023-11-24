First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPEI. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of FPEI opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

