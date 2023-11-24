FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.18

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.18 and last traded at $112.97, with a volume of 17504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

FirstCash Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,128 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $1,875,344.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,080,123 shares in the company, valued at $665,712,667.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $1,875,344.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,080,123 shares in the company, valued at $665,712,667.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,235 shares of company stock valued at $49,156,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

