FirstGroup plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the transport operator on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
FirstGroup Stock Down 2.0 %
FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 163.70 ($2.05) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 156.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 145.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,671.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. FirstGroup has a one year low of GBX 92.66 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.30).
FirstGroup Company Profile
