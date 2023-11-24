Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Down 6.5%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.87. 18,724,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 8,780,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSR. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Fisker had a negative net margin of 638.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.76%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Fisker by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

