Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Fortive worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.