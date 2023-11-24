Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,171 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Freshpet worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Freshpet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Freshpet by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.85.

Freshpet Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $69.85 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $84.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

