Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 11,967 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion and a PE ratio of 21.90.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

